Common people are seriously suffering due to the barbaric acts of the banned CPI-Maoists

Boobitraps planted by militia of banned Maoist party in forest area near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border village of Bhimaram seriously injured both legs of two tribal women. They were in critical condition and survived.In a statement today, District SP Rohit Raju IPS said that due to the wild activities of the banned CPI-Maoist party militias, the property and lives of the innocent tribal people will be severely damaged. He said that the dogs died. Banned CPI MaoistsThe tribals living in the forest areas are getting scared due to boobytraps and IEDs being set up with malicious intentions.

Similarly, on Saturday (25.05.2024) between Pusaguppa and Unjupalli villages, trees were cut across the road and the movement of tribal people was interrupted.On the other hand, the Maoists are committing atrocities by the militia and restricting the adivasi people to the wild life. Is the thought pattern of the Maoists progressing due to such actions?...Regressing?... The Maoists need to think. .by the banned Maoist Party militiaThe leaders of the Maoist party need to answer the people for the problems caused by the common people. Still, for the development of their region and for their future, they are asked to leave the Maoist party and surrender to the police and live a normal life.

"Operation Cheeyutha"

undertaken under the auspices of the District Police. So far 15 people have been attracted to the program since January this yearMaoists have surrendered. In this, two deputy commanders, three area committee members, 05 militia members and 05 militia members of the banned CPI Maoist party have surrendered. They will be given all kinds of rewards from the government.