Commuters wary as heavy rains play spoil sport

Hyderabad: Hundreds of applicants visiting the Medchal, Kondapur and Nagole Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices were seen struggling for the transport-related services and returning in a frustration, as the services were affected as these offices were under water following due to heavy rains.

On Friday, a long queue was observed in the RTA offices located in Medchal, Kondapur and Nagole, the applicants were seen standing in queues in ankle-deep rainwater. The officials at these offices had to hold the transactions, especially the driving test service, as various places in these offices were under water.

Shashank, an applicant at the Medchal office said, "I received the date of Friday for my driving test. When I came to the testing track there was a huge rush and people were standing in water. There was water all around, and people were kept standing in queues for hours, later only the car drivers were allowed for the driving test and others were asked to come the next day," he added.

Likewise, there were hundreds of applicants for various transactions who were seen waiting for long. It was also observed that the server room, photo room and other departments rooms were also inundated in water in Medchal, and staff was seen clearing water.

"The office located in Medchal was built beside the nala and whenever it rains the entire ground will be flooded in rainwater. The water overflowed from a nala along with the rainwater, the office and ground were inundated. Hundreds of applicants were facing difficulties in transport related services for the last two days. The government and transport department must solve the issue permanently," said M Dayanand, General secretary, Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union.

While, the Nagole RTA driving test centre was also inundated and testing tracks were completely under water. However, the applicants were standing in queues thinking that the officials may pump out the water, but later the applicants were dispersed as officials did not turn up for clearing the tracks. An RTA staffer said the water had even entered the office room. The Nagole RTA conducts 600 tests a day but is affected due to water inundation.

Similar situation was observed in the Kondapur RTA office. The driving tracks were damaged, and services were affected due to water everywhere.

The heavy rains for the last three days wreaked havoc in parts of the city, especially the east, north and western parts.