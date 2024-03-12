Complaints filed over promotion against rules in Mahatma Jyotiba Pule Residential institute

In the recent promotions of Grade-2 Principals of Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Residential Educational Institutions, an official of the Society (relieved from his duties recently) showed a desperate interest and promoted them against the rules, for the benefit of few.. As per the service norms, 50 percent of the posts of Grade - 1 Principals will be filled through promotions and in the recent promotions the requirement to complete three years of service as Grade - 2 Principals has been ignored.

It is stated that the directly recruited Grade - 2 Principals, appointed by TSPSC in March -2021 have a week left to complete three years of service. They appeal to the government to cancel the promotions taken up without DPC approval and violating the election code and do justice to them.

This person, who also has an important role in TREI - RB ( Telanagana Residential Educaitonal Instituions Recruitment Board) has also been responsible for the reported fraudulent appointments in the recent recruitments of TGT, PGT, JLs, Librarians and PDs. The aspirants and the grade -2 Principals appeal the goverment to do justice to them.