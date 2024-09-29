Complete membership drive in 15 days: Nadda to TG BJP leaders

Hyderabad: BJP chief and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda took stock of the ongoing party membership drive in Telangana on Saturday.

Nadda has asked the leaders to complete the targeted membership drive in the next 15 days and asked the MPs and those who contested in the last parliament elections to tour mandals to oversee the membership drive. Similarly, the contestants in the state assembly tour the assembly segments visiting the Shakti Kendras to speed up the membership enrollments. He said that there was a good response from the people to the party in the village of Telangana. He asked the rank and file of the party to work with the single aim to bring the party to power.

He asked those who won the elections to treat the membership enrolment drive to get elected again. Those who have lost in the elections should work to get elected in the forthcoming elections. Nadda said to review the progress of the membership enrollments after 15 days. Nadda suggested to the party leaders about how to go about for highest membership enrollments in the state. Also, an action plan has been announced for the party to win in the ensuing MLC elections.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs Dr K Laxman, Etala Rajender, Konda Vishweswar Reddy, BJPLP leader Maheshwar Reddy, Former MLC N Ramachander Rao, MLAs, former MLAs, former Ministers, party senior leaders and MP and MLA contestants were among those participated.