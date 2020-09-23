Complete Palle Pragati works under Kodangal constituency by October: Collector Pausumi Basu

Kodangal: Vikarabad District Collector Pausumi Basu conducted a whirl wind tour of various villages under Kodangal constituency on Tuesday and inspected various works taken up under Palle Pragathi programme.

As part of her tour, the Collector visited Vaulapally, Indanoor, Appayapally, Alead and Paurasapoor villages and inspected the development works of crematorium, dumping yards, Rythu Vedika and other works.

The Collector expressed satisfaction at the pace of works, however she instructed the officials concerned to complete all the ongoing works by end of October next month.

'The State government has taken up various development programmes under Palle Pragathi, which is mainly aimed at improving the basic infrastructure facilities for the people living in rural areas.

In almost all villages, the development works have completed 90 per cent works and the remaining works should be completed before October,' the Collector stated.