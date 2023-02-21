Complete tender works for BC buildings by Feb-end: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar has directed the officials concerned to complete the tender processing works for the construction of self-respecting buildings for BC communities by the end of February.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with officials here on Monday, said that the State government was considering a matter of pride to construct the self-respecting buildings for BCs and officials should take immediate measures to complete the tender process by the end of this month before starting the construction works from March onwards.

The Minister said that for the construction of buildings for 41 BC communities, the State government had allocated 87.3 acres at Uppal Bhagayat and Kokapet in the city and sanctioned Rs 95.25 crore. Of 41 BC communities, leaders of 13 BC communities voluntarily came forward to construct their community buildings themselves with their own money and the rest of the buildings were being constructed by the State government, he informed.

He said the construction of buildings for Yadava and Kuruma communities are at the final stage in Kokapet and these works will be completed in the stipulated period.