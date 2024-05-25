Live
'Panchsheel vaalo ko kya ho gaya', Ashneer Grover after casting vote amid sweltering heat
Former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover on Saturday cast his vote in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections, saying that surprisingly, the wealthy Panchsheel Park locality in the South Delhi constituency was seeing higher voting this time despite the sweltering heat.
In a post on X, Grover claimed it “seems like 70 per cent voting in tony Panchsheel Park at 1 p.m."
“Uncle behind me - 'Panchsheel vaalo ko kya ho gaya - pehli baar line dekhi hai voting ke liye' (What has happened to residents of Panchsheel, seeing queue for voting for the first time),” Grover added.
Panchsheel Park is one of the posh localities in South Delhi.
Polling is underway at all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the sixth phase of the elections.
A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh males, 69 lakh females, and 1,228 third-gender voters, are likely to exercise their franchise at 13,000 polling stations spread across 2,627 locations in Delhi.