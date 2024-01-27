Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing

Hyderabad: The KYC (Know Your Customer) introduced by the government as part of the crackdown on bogus ration cards will expire at the end January. The government introduced the KYC verification process in 2023 as there were reports of bogus cards and rations being received in the name of those who died and moved away after getting married.

It has been directed that each and every ration card beneficiary should go to the ration shops and give their fingerprints and complete the KYC.

Many have completed KYC with this. While this deadline is about to expire on the 31st, except for Medchal and Malkajigiri districts, this process is going on in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. Officials said that in these two districts about 30 per cent people have not completed KYC till now.