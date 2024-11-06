Comprehensive Family Survey Launched in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Comprehensive Family Survey has officially been launched in Telangana. State Municipal Administration Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the survey, which aims to collect detailed information about each household in the state, including living standards, family structure, and health conditions.

The survey will be conducted by a team of officials and experts, who will visit every household to gather the necessary data. During the first three days of the survey, stickers will be affixed to the doors of houses as part of the process. The survey will be carried out daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with officials visiting homes across the state.

According to officials, the data collected through this survey will be crucial for improving government policies and delivering better welfare services. The survey is designed to provide a thorough understanding of each family’s situation, helping the state government develop more effective schemes for public welfare.

The comprehensive data will allow the government to tailor services more precisely to the needs of its citizens, enhancing overall social development and well-being.