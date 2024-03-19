Cong BC leaders pitch for maximum LS tickets

Hyderabad: Even as the Congress gears up to announce the second list of contestants for the Lok Sabha polls, BC leaders resumed their demand reminding the high command about its ‘social justice’ plank.

With the experience of Assembly polls and wary of the ‘flood gates’ which have been opened by the State leadership for dissidents from the BRS, particularly for upper castes like Reddy community, BC leaders are seeking at least four-five seats this time.

“Since the Congress is fighting on ‘social justice’ and Rahul Gandhi continues with his promise of political representation based on proportion of population with his mantra ‘jitnahissedari, utnabhagidari’ it is high time that party follows this in letter and spirit. Rahul’s commitment in this endeavour can be reflected in his promise of removing the 50% ceiling for lower strata,” pointed out OBC MPs National Forum ex-convener V Hanumantha Rao.

Within days after the first list four candidates released by the AICC which includes only one BC nominee Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Zaheerabad, the BC leaders have reportedly approached the high command while emphasising the variation between party’s standpoint and the ground situation while zeroing in on the candidates. They also reminded that despite the resolution prior to announcement of candidates for the Assembly polls that from each of the Parliamentary constituency two MLA tickets will be allocated to BCs, the proposal failed to turn into reality. The party should have offered 34 seats to BCs in 17 of the total Parliament segments, but only 22 were offered in the Assembly polls. “The issue has landed at the AICC and hopefully the high command will ensure social justice is done this time,” felt another aspirant of the LS ticket.

Rao who has indulged in hard selling his candidacy from Khammam LS segment has once again reiterated that during the Assembly polls not only maximum seats have gone to upper castes from Khammam, but also Rajya MP (Renuka Chawdhury) in the recently held polls was from upper caste.

“For the past seven-eight years I have remained active in the constituency and organised party related activities. I am hopeful that the high command will give me the opportunity to contest from Khammam, as BCs comprise more than 50% in the constituency; I shall win with maximum majority,” Rao asserted, in his last ditch effort to secure Khammam ticket while addressing the media on Monday.