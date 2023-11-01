Cong behind attack on BRS Dubbaka candidate: Mantri

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that the attack on Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was orchestrated by the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference here. along with former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy, Niranjan Reddy said the BRS has got power to win all the 14 seats in Mahbubnagar thanks to joining of senior leaders like Nagam and Ravula.

He said the Opposition parties were losing confidence with the recent developments. “The Congress is encouraging violent incidents without being able to attack KCR strategically. This is the reason why our MP (Reddy) was attacked with a knife a day before. Such incidents did not happen even during the Telangana movement. We secured Telangana with a non-violent approach. The Congress does not want any other party to come to power.

The BRS leader charged Revanth Reddy was talking irresponsibly, forgetting his level. ‘Yesterday's attack was orchestrated by the Congress. Revanth Reddy is talking like an uncultured man. He has been inciting violence by making inflammatory comments, alleged Niranjan Reddy.

Janardhan Reddy said not even a single person among the 30 candidates who were given tickets had given an application to the Congress. All parachute leaders were given tickets.

“When I asked Revanth Reddy why I did not get a ticket?; he replied a survey was conducted, and Sunil Kanugulu gave a report. He gave a ticket to the son of an MLC…What happened to the Udaipur declaration?” asked Reddy, alleging those who came in the morning were given tickets in the evening. The Congress party will score a self-goal in the election. Why was the ticket not given to popular leaders, he asked.

Replying to a question, Reddy said, he had joined BRS as it was difficult to work under an incompetent person. He said he doesn’t understand who recommends tickets in national parties.

Ravula said he was not interested in contesting elections. Currently a political party is considered as the platform to serve.