Cong, BJP demand high-level probe
Hyderabad: The sinking of some pillars of the Laxmi barrage at Medigadda has given a shot in the arm for the Congress and BJP which had made the Kaleshwaram project as one of their campaign issues alleging a large-scale corruption in the execution of the project.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had alleged that the project had become an ATM for the ruling BRS.
While the BJP chief G Kishan Reddy demanded that the government call for a comprehensive inspection by the Dam Safety Authority (DSA), TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Delhi reacted saying that a high-level inquiry should be conducted into the incident. He alleged that the sinking of pillars within four years leads to suspicion that poor quality material was used for the construction of the barrage. He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana government and the Election Commission of India to order a high-level probe.