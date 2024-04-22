‘Cong candidate’s win in Adilabad is certain’

Adilabad:Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka expressed confidence that the victory of Congress party candidate in Adilabad Lok Sabha Athram Suguna is certain and candidates of other parties are not in the race to fight the Congress.

Addressing the party meeting at Bidhrelli village of Basara mandal of Nirmal district here on Sunday, the Minister said there was a clear anti-incumbeny factor against the BJP government at the Centre and the people were not happy with the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last ten years.

“With Narendra Modi failing to work as per the aspirations of the people, the Congress leaders and workers should work together to make Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha elections,” Seethakka said.

She said Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the development of the country and for the welfare of the poor for the last 34 years without expecting any post and the time has come to support the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Seethakka alleged that the Narendra Modi government was working for the interests of industrialists Ambani and Adani and was privatising all the public sector units for the benefit of few capitalists.

The Minister stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is sincerely working for the development of Telangana State and under his leadership, the State is going to be witnessed an unprecedented progress in the days to come.