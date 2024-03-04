Cong cheating people with its 6 guarantees: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Karimagnar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the ruling Congress in Telangana as a “dokhebaaz” (a cheat).

The BJP leader who is on Prajahitha Yatra across his constituency on Sunday alleged that the Congress party, which came to power promising six guarantees within 100 days, was cheating the people now, imposing conditions in their implementation.

Addressing the gathering in Huzurabad town as part of Prajahitha Yatra, Sanjay said while lakhs of people had been waiting for the construction of new houses for the last 10 years, the Congress government was saying that it would sanction 3,500 Indiramma houses per constituency.

“It is like inviting a thousand people to the wedding but serving food only for 10 people among them,” he criticised.

He pointed out that there were at least 10 lakh poor families which had no ration cards; so, they were not eligible to get the benefits of six guarantees.

Even among the 90 lakh white ration card holders, only 40 lakh households were declared eligible for LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free domestic power supply of up to 200 units. “Is it not cheating the people?” he asked. The BJP leader alleged that the Telangana government was not in a position to pay salaries to the employees on time as it was facing a severe debt crisis. It would require Rs 5 lakh crore for the implementation of six guarantees. “The government should explain where it would mobilise its resources from,” he demanded.

Stating that the people of the country would not imagine India without Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs, Sanjay said the entire country is eagerly waiting to see Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

He thanked the party's national leadership in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular for renominating him as the party candidate for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second successive term.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency for electing him as the MP in 2019, which provided him with an opportunity to serve the people to his utmost satisfaction.

He claimed that he had brought huge funds for the development of the constituency. “Because of your love and affection, I could rise to the position of state BJP president and now, the BJP national general secretary. I will ever remain grateful to you,” he said.