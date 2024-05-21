Cong govt is dithering on poll promises: KTR

Khammam: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao on Monday criticised the Congress party for cheating the people in the name of six guarantees. He pointed out how CM Revanth Reddy was going back on implementing the promises within the stipulated six months as promised before.

KTR contended that the BRS government strove a lot to address unemployment. It created 2 lakh jobs in the last ten years, a record that is yet to be surpassed by other states. He toured several areas in erstwhile Khammam district in support of party MLC candidate A Rakesh Reddy. He urged voters to support the candidature of the well-educated candidate in MLC graduates bye-election.

He said that in Telangana, there has been no shortage of irrigation water, drinking water and electricity due to the efforts put in by the BRS government. However, the party could not effectively publicise its achievements and it proved to be a big minus for the party in the state polls. He said the Congress party was carrying out a false propaganda against the previous BRS government on social media. He expressed confidence that BRS, being a movement party, would soon regain its former glory. He said that there was an opinion building up among the people that the state would prosper only under the BRS government.

Earlier, the BRS leader received a grand welcome in Khammam, Yellandhu, Kothagudem and other places in the district. MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA P Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Tata Madhu, former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RJC Krishna and others participated in the programme.