Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a post on social media, that mirrored Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s announcement, Jadhav said he is retiring from 1500 hrs and thanked for all the support he had received throughout his career.



He wrote, “Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket.” The post had photos from his playing days, with a blockbuster Bollywood song in the background.



Dhoni had also shared a similar retirement post in the past, including sharing photos and a blockbuster Bollywood song.



Jadhav and Dhoni shared a very progressive relationship with the Maharashtra-player blooming under the former Indian skipper’s tutelage. Jadhav was groomed as a player for the shortest format in Indian colours and made his T20 international debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 after making his ODI debut a few months earlier, against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in November 2014.



Jadhav came into the team as a batter and upon Dhoni’s instance, he contributed a lot with his valuable off-spin talent too.



The 39-year-old played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. He scored 1,389 ODI runs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 101.06, including two centuries and six half-centuries.



In T20Is, he could only muster 122 runs in six innings, with a lone half-century.



The Maharashtra-based player played in the 2019 World Cup, in which India reached the semifinals, losing to New Zealand.



Jadhav’s last competitive match was in February this year, when he played for Maharashtra, against Vidarbha, in a Ranji Trophy game in Pune. The 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season was one of Jadhav’s better seasons, as he amassed 379 runs in five matches, that included a hundred and fifty.



In the domestic circuit, the 39-year-old scored 6,100 runs in first-class, scoring 17 hundreds and 23 fifties and 5,520 runs in List-A cricket with 10 centuries under his name.

