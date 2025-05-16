Cong leaders assure giving due recognition to Boath constituency

Adilabad: The Telangana government is committed to giving Boath constituency special recognition in development and leadership within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), said Telangana Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handhan.

A meeting of key party workers from Boath, Sonala, Bajharhatnur, and Neradigonda mandals was held at a private function hall in Boath on Thursday. TPCC vice president and Telangana Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handhan, along with TPCC general secretary Chitla Satyanarayana, stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously given Boath constituency special recognition when he was TPCC president.

Now, with the Congress party in power, grassroots members should enthusiastically promote government schemes and focus on strengthening the party at the booth level for upcoming local body elections.

By April 30, district presidents, block congress presidents, and mandal-level leadership for Adilabad will be announced. Party observers urged members to resolve internal issues within party forums and warned of disciplinary action against those speaking publicly about party matters.

Several key leaders participated in the event, including Boath constituency in-charge Aade Gajender, Adilabad constituency in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy, DCCB Bank Chairman Addi Boja Reddy, Boath Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Boddu Gangareddy, Kisan Cell State General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy, AICC member Naresh Jadhav, TPCC district spokesperson Pasula Chanti, Youth Congress Boath Constituency President Baddam Pothareddy, BC Cell Boath Constituency President Jangala Bhojanna, and representatives from Boath, Sonala, Bajharhatnur, and Neradigonda mandals.