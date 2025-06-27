Cong leaders clash staking claim to DCC leadership

Even as the Congress’s state leadership is busy disentangling several issues within the State, the city-based leaders clashed over staking claim to DCC leadership inside Gandhi Bhavan.

According to sources, the followers of present Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah and Malakpet MLA candidate (2023) and constituency incharge Shaikh Akbar jostled during a review meeting held in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. What is believed to have started with an argument over the matter got heated up between the supporters of two leaders.

Later, a scuffle broke out between two groups, as Akbar demanded the post of DCC president citing the health condition of the current DCC president. The AICC has reportedly taken serious note of the matter, as the leaders are turning unruly. The earlier incidents like demonstrations against PCC president and flock of sheep venturing into Gandhi Bhavan were also taken note of.