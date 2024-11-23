Cong to cancel all Adani contracts if allegations are proved: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that the Congress government would cancel all the agreements made with Adani Group if the allegations against Gautam Adani are proved.

The PCC president was reacting on the demand of the BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who asked the government to emulate the Kenyan government and cancel all the agreements made with the Adani Group. The TPCC chief predicted that if Adani gets arrested, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to resign. He alleged that Modi was also involved in Adani’s financial crimes. He demanded that Adani be arrested immediately and a JPC be formed on the bribery issue. He said that many things would come out if Adani was arrested. Mahesh Goud alleged that Adani had received benefits worth rupees thousands of crores in the Modi government. However, Modi did not respond even after Rahul questioned him many times about Adani's activities. Adani had cheated many countries, he alleged.

On the questions raised over accepting donations of Rs 100 crore for the Skill University, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government would accept donation even if the BRS working president KTR offers.