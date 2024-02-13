Cong to conduct ‘mini public meet’ today

Nalgonda: In a strong move, the district Congress leaders have announced to conduct a mini public meeting at the heart of Nalgonda merely a few hours before BRS supermo KCR’s public meeting on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Congress party town president Gummala Mohan Reddy on Monday during which he urged people to boycott KCR’s meeting. “Congress meeting will expose KCR’s false promises made to Nalgonda people during his 10 years regime,” he added.

Along with Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, he addressed the media at Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office. He said that KCR was holding the public meeting in Nalgonda on the issue of Krishna waters only to cheat people once again. He reminded that KCR never started on SLBC tunnel, Brahammana Velemla lift irrigation, and other projects during the BRS regime.

Moreover, he accused that KCR had pledged Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh during his reign. “KCR is now trying to push that pretense on the present Congress government,” he said.

“The credit of providing safe drinking water to the people of fluoride affected areas goes to the Congress government,” he underscored.