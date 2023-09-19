Cong will come to power with huge majority in Telangana: APCC chief

Hyderabad: As the time for the Telangana assembly elections is approaching, the Congress party is increasing its momentum. The Congress camp is buzzing with the participation of leaders from various parties. As the meeting held in Hyderabad with the top leaders of the party was a grand success, the party's ranks grew even more enthusiastic. On the other hand, APCC President Gidugu Rudra Raju recently visited Karimnagar.



Speaking on this occasion, Rudra Raju said that the assurances announced by their leader Sonia Gandhi in the Hyderabad Assembly will reach the people. He said that Sonia did not give the promises made by the BJP. She gave the promises only after deep discussion in the CWC meeting. He said that we will implement and show these guarantees under any circumstances.

He said that after seeing the Hyderabad Assembly, he fully understood the election mood of the people of Telangana. He said that it is certain that the Congress will win more than 70 seats in Telangana and that it will come to power with a complete majority. He criticized that Chief Minister KCR has not done anything for the state. He said that the graph of the Congress party is also increasing in AP.