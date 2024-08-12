Congress accuses BRS govt of SCCL fund diversion

Bellampalli: Bellampalli Congress leader Manthena Mallesh has alleged that funds from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were diverted to constituencies controlled by the KCR family during the previous BRS government’s regime. He made these claims at a press conference held at the Bellampalli Press Club on Sunday.

Mallesh alleged that BRS leaders extorted thousands of rupees from workers and middle-class individuals in Singareni areas, promising them pattas (land deeds) that proved to be useless and unable to secure bank loans. He claimed that lakhs of rupees were collected for pattas in Bellampalli, but only 3,000 people received them, while 7,000 others are still waiting. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed that pattas be provided to all eligible individuals in the Bellampalli area to facilitate bank loans, considering the difficulties faced by the people,” said Mallesh, thanking the Singareni management for restoring power supply to workers, as instructed by MLA Gaddam Vinod. Congress leaders Potla Suresh and Md Ghouse alleged that some Singareni officials had cut off power supply to workers in the Bellampalli area. They acknowledged the significant role played by Singareni workers in the Congress party’s victory and urged the government to provide free electricity to needy retired workers, their families, and current workers’ families.