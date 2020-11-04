Congress appoints Shabbir Ali election coordinator for Bihar polls

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has been appointed as the election coordinator for Seemanchal region for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The appointment was made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) election war room incharge Dr. Ajay Kumar on Tuesday. Dr. Ajay Kumar said that the Bihar Assembly election was full of challenges and Congress and its allies are confident of winning polls. He said that the Congress wants to utilise the experience, cooperation and support of Shabbir Ali in this need of the hour.

Therefore, he has been asked to take charge of election coordinator of Seemanchal region with immediate effect. Reacting on this development, Shabbir Ali said that he was honoured on being appointed as the election coordinator and he would immediately proceed to Seemanchal to participate in the Congress campaign as per the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and ex-president Rahul Gandhi.