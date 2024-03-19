Congress, BJP struggle to finalise candidates

Khammam: The battle for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket has become a headache for both the Congress and BJP parties, as they grapple with selecting the most suitable candidates. This crucial seat has become a focal point of contention between the two political giants, sparking intense competition within their ranks.

For the Congress party, selecting candidates for this seat has become a daunting challenge, with multiple contenders vying for the ticket. Key figures such as the relatives of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao are prominently in the race. Additionally, noted industrialist Vankayalapati Rajendra Prasad has expressed interest in representing the party in Khammam.

Moreover, senior members like former MP V Hanumantha Rao and leader Jetti Kusuma Kumar are also eyeing this significant seat. Given Khammam’s historical allegiance to Congress, securing the party’s B-form is considered a pathway to victory, adding to the intensity of the competition.

The sheer number of aspirants has caused a delay in announcing the candidate, with the AICC chief indicating that Khammam’s candidate name will be revealed in the third list of Congress candidates due to the fierce competition.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also witnessing a flurry of activity as several leaders line up for a shot at the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket. Despite the district’s strong Congress presence, BJP leaders are eager to contest, citing the party’s growing influence in the region over the past decade.

Former BRS MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao’s recent entry into BJP has further fuelled interest in the seat among party members.

Leaders like Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, District President Galla Satyanarayana, Dr Gongura Venkateswarlu, and Tandra Vinod Rao are actively lobbying for the ticket.

A senior BJP leader has stressed the party’s strengthened position in Khammam, attributing it to the Modi government’s policies. The leader asserted that BJP is emerging as a credible alternative to Congress in the region.

In contrast, the BRS party has maintained a low profile regarding the Khammam seat, opting to retain sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao for the upcoming elections, considering their second-place finish in the previous polls.