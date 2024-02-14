Congress criticises KCR’s unmet promises in protest meet

Nalgonda: Ahead of the parliamentary elections, Nalgonda’s political landscape saw two big parties of the state battling for people’s support. While BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a massive meeting here at 3 pm, a fervent response was seen by Congress leaders and cadres who organised a ‘mini public meeting’ a few hours before the former’s event on Tuesday.

As part of the unique protest held at the Clock Tower Centre in the town, local Congress leaders addressed the unmet promises made by KCR during his ten-year tenure as the Chief Minister of the state from 2014 to 2023.

DCC President Shankar Naik, Nalgonda Town President Gummula Mohan Reddy, Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairmans Burri Srinivas Reddy and Abbagoni Ramesh actively participated in the event, themed ‘KCR Dagulbaji Hemeelu, Congress Nijala Nivedika.’

The gathering, aimed to shed light on KCR’s unfulfilled commitments, especially those related to pending irrigation projects in Nalgonda. A prominent LED screen was set up as part of the meeting, showcasing video clips of KCR’s promises and slogans denouncing his perceived betrayal towards Nalgonda district. In a symbolic gesture, a special chair, adorned with KCR’s photo on a pink towel, was arranged, as a reminder of KCR’s past statement vowing to complete all pending projects by personally overseeing them.

Addressing the audience, Naik and Gummula criticised KCR for failing to fulfill promises such as the completion of the SLBC tunnel, Brahmmana Vellemla, and other vital projects in his tenure.