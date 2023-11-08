Congress done nothing in 50 years: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR said that one should vote for the person who serves in the elections. He participated in Sirpur BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha. Speaking on this occasion, he advised the people not to worry when the elections come, but to think and vote. He wants to see who thinks about the farmers and the poor. He said that before 2004, the Congress party had cheated by promising to give Telangana.

Moreover, after the election, they tried to split our party. He said that they had fought for fourteen years and the Congress had given Telangana because of BRS's struggle. 24 hours electricity is provided in Telangana like nowhere else in the country.

He said that Congress has done great injustice to Telangana. He said that he has been fighting with that party for almost 60 years. People know the history of BRS party. People observed how the government has been running for ten years. Development is in front of people's eyes, he said. He said that the Congress party has not done anything if given the opportunity for fifty years.

They want to vote after thinking about the candidates' qualities, serviceability and party. He said that it is not enough when the elections are over... the government will be formed depending on the MLAs who have won in the respective constituencies. So think and vote, he said.