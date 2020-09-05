Congress leader, former MLC Jagadeeshwar Reddy passes away

Congress leader and former MLC Jagadeeshwar Reddy passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday night. He was 72. Reddy had been suffering from kidney-related issued and was undergoing treatment in NIMS in Hyderabad.

Reddy took part in the first phase of the Telangana movement and also went to jail. He was the associate of former Chief Minister Chenna Reddy and former union minister Mallikarjun. He was first elected as an MLC in 1981 from local authorities constituency and also served as chairman of fisheries corporation between 1993 and 1994.



He was defeated in MLC polls in 2007 and later won as MLC for the second time in 2009. He joined TRS party in 2015 and contested for MLC polls again but was defeated. He again returned to Congress party in 2018 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. Jagadeeshwar Reddy is survived by two wives, four daughters and one son.



Minister Srinivas Goud, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, Congress leader Mallu Ravi and other political personalities condoled the death of Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

