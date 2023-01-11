Congress leader mocks BRS policies

Khammam: Senior Congress leader and former MP Renuka Chowdary made interesting comments on BRS and BJP parties here on Tuesday. She launched her new camp office in the city.

Later speaking to media persons, she said, the BRS has turned into VRS from Khammam. Reacted on recent politics in the district. The people in the district recognised the BRS party as the VRS. She said, the contractors are going to BJP for joining, it is contractors party.

She said the Congress will get all the seats in the district. She said, some leaders who joined other parties get touch with the party.

She questioned the State government and asked the BRS government to explain how they have developed the district in last 8 years. She said when she was the Minister of Tourism, she had developed the district better with more funds.

She ridiculed the development works and informed that the BRS government had spent Rs 20 crore for construction of a new bus stand and it was damaged in the first rain. It showed how the BRS government works, she said.

Renuka said, there was a huge response to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which completed 3,500 kilometres in the country. She accused the BJP of creating communal tensions between the people in last few years. She also clarified that she will be contesting the upcoming election. She said she had been invited to various States including Andhra Pradesh for contesting the next polls, Renuka said.