Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
The Congress party leaders along with the PCC spokesperson Sekshavali achary have filled a complaint against Balka Suman who made inappropriate comments on CM Revanth Reddy.
Recently Balka Suman Ex MLA from Armoor had made arrogant comments on CM Revanth Reddy by showing his chappal (shoe ).
The PCC spokesperson stated that if you show your shoe to CM Revanth Reddy we can beat you with the same your clothes will be stripped in Osmania campus.
He also said that KCR does not have guts to enter in OU campus.
Later he had participated in felicitation ceremony at Tikka Veereshwara temple,where the private school management have been felicitated who have sponsored the prizes for ITPL Cricket match.
Maddileti,Samba shivudu,and other Congress party leaders were participated.