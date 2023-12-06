  • Menu
Congress leaders meet Governor to invite them to form government

Tamilisai Soundararajan
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan(File Photo)

Team including Congress party leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi and others met with the Governor at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: A group of party leaders met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday to invite them to form the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy. To this end, a team including Congress party leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi and others met with the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

A letter has been given to elect Revanth Reddy as CLP leader. Along with this, a letter with the signatures of 64 Congress MLAs was given to the Governor. They requested that they be invited to form the new government in the State.

