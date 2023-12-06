Congress leaders meet Governor to invite them to form government

Hyderabad: A group of party leaders met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday to invite them to form the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy. To this end, a team including Congress party leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi and others met with the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

A letter has been given to elect Revanth Reddy as CLP leader. Along with this, a letter with the signatures of 64 Congress MLAs was given to the Governor. They requested that they be invited to form the new government in the State.