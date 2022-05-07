Congress making false, impractical promises: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Political parties should not make false and impractical promises just to make the people believe in them, suggested former minister Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. Speaking to the press at his Huzurabad camp office he said farmers were asking if the promises made by Congress at Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on Friday could be implemented.

Farmers who have heard the promises given by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal were saying that they should make promises that are not feasible. The loan waiver promised by the TRS was not implemented even after three-and-a-half-years passed on. As Rs 24,000 crore was to be waived, only hundreds of crores were waived. Though it took so much time for the TRS government to waive just one lakh rupees loan how could Congress waive Rs 2 lakh loan, Rajender posed.

Rs 40,000 crore would be required to write off a debt of two lakh rupees, he said adding that banks were not giving loans to farmers as the CM KCR has not waived off their loans. The former minister accused CM KCR of forgetting the promises he made to the people. Double bedroom houses, pension for 57 years and women abandoned by their husbands and unemployment allowance were not yet implemented.

KCR, who boasts of Telangana to be a rich state, was unable to pay monthly salaries to government employees. On the other hand he was squandering and selling public properties to raise funds to run the government, Rajender alleged. He sought to know how a State could become a rich State as it makes money selling alcohol and added that the State would become richer if the production increased. KCR was not honest and he should resign as he does not deserve to sit in the chair of the CM.

Many of the temples built by the Kakatiya kings and the ancient temples built before them were intact. The CM wanted to make his mark by demolishing the old Yadagirigutta temple and building a new one. But within no time the loopholes in its construction came to light. Thousands of people were put to trouble to build the new temple but just one rainfall washed away roads and buildings were leaking water and there were no toilets. KCR who claims to be a self-styled engineer failed to see how the temple was being built, he noted.