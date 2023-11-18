Congress Parmeshwar guarantees all-round development of Uppal

Hyderabad: The Congress candidate from Uppal assembly constituency M Parmeshwar Reddy is poised to give a tough fight in the segment and aspires to win with help of Congress party manifesto and six party guarantees. He aims to take on the incumbent on unresolved issues in the segment.

The MLA candidate has been organising campaigning which focused on promoting Congress party's six guarantees and its manifesto to seek support. The leader is into the public and addressing their concerns and needs.

During canvassing, he is visiting door-to-door in various localities and asking people to vote in the favour of Congress.

Parmeshwar Reddy started career as a corporator in 2009 from Ramanthapur division, his wife Rajitha Reddy is the Uppal corporator. During his tenure as corporator, he took up various infra development projects and upgraded drainage and water systems in various localities and constructed 32 community halls in the division.

The 42-year-old leader is keen on the development of Uppal and is currently president of Uppal block A, INC. Even though his party is not in power he acquired funds and took up developmental works.

“With the announcement of my name as a candidate from Uppal, I started door-to-door campaigning, and reaching out to different communities in the constituency. I am holding a padayatras to assess the ground-level problems,” said Parmeshwar.

Speaking to Hans India, Parmeshwar said, “This is a fight for development and change in the constituency.”

Parmeshwar said that apart from lack of civic amenities, the main problem is the ruling party’s failure to implement double-bedroom houses and provide government hospitals and educational institutions.

It had promised a junior college and a degree college but failed to honour.

Also, many water bodies have been encroached and major infra development for the upliftment of the constituency have been neglected. He exuded confidence that people would support him for betterment.

Parmeshwar said he interacted with various communities, NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations, and intellectuals to assess ground-level problems and to better understand their grievances in the constituency.