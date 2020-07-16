Congress pins blames on TRS government for Covid-19 deaths

Hyderabad: Former Minister and ex-Leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that TRS government was indulging in criminal negligence in protecting the lives of common people from deadly coronavirus in the State.



Shabbir Ali said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender are not serious in saving the lives of poor people who were affected by Covid. He said all tall claims made by CM KCR, Minister K Tarakarama Rao and Health Minister on medical facilities for Covid patients in districts were proving to be hollow and fake. He said people living in rural areas have no facilities, whatsoever, to get themselves treated from Covid.

He pointed out that a 32-year-old woman of Kamareddy, who was nine month pregnant, got infected with Covid along with seven members of her family. On Tuesday, she developed labour pains and was rushed to Kamareddy government hospital. However, the hospital authorities refused to admit her on the grounds that they do not have facilities to perform delivery of a Covid patient. "When the issue was brought to my knowledge, I spoke to the hospital authorities in Kamareddy.

They expressed their helplessness in attending to the pregnant woman and advised that she be rushed to Nizamabad government hospital. There too, the hospital authorities expressed their inability to admit her due to lack of Covid beds and advised that the woman be taken to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. Left with no choice, she was immediately rushed to Hyderabad. Unfortunately, she died on the way to Hyderabad," he informed. Shabbir Ali said that a pregnant woman had to battle for her life and the little child in her womb for almost five-and-a-half-hour. She and her baby could have survived if the State government would have provided health facilities at Kamareddy government hospital, he said.