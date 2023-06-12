Congress should tender apology to people of Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy has strongly demanded an apology from Congress leaders who, according to him, deceived the people of Nalgonda at every turn.

Speaking at a media conference in Suryapet on Sunday, he emphasised the need for Congress leaders to apologise to the people of the district for their past actions.

Minister Reddy accused the Congress party of being responsible for the backwardness of the Nalgonda district.

Taking aim at CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s recent padayatra and his demand for an apology from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Jagadish Reddy remarked on the irony of such a request. He questioned whether Chief Minister KCR should apologize for his efforts to address the widespread issue of fluoride contamination, which has caused immense suffering for countless people. He criticized the Congress party for the plight of the people and accused Congress leaders of prioritizing their own political ambitions over the welfare of the public.

Challenging the Congress leaders, Minister Jagadish Reddy urged them to compare the progress made in agriculture during their rule with the advancements achieved under Chief Minister KCR’s leadership. He pointed out the significant improvement in irrigation and questioned why water is now reaching the previously neglected Rajvaram region in senior leader Jana Reddy’s constituency. He criticized those who remained silent in pursuit of political positions and now resort to baseless criticism.

Minister Jagadish Reddy further expressed his disappointment over the association of Rajasekhar Reddy, who, in his view, betrayed Telangana on multiple occasions.

He emphasized the positive outcomes of the Sagar and Musi River projects, which have resulted in two consecutive successful crops. He highlighted the provision of 24-hour free electricity for agriculture and the record-level yield in Nalgonda district, emphasizing the progress achieved under the current government’s initiatives.