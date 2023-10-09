Congress to embark on "Bus Yatra" in Telangana, Rahul and Priyanka to join

With the Election Commission of India issued notification for Telangana Assembly elections, the Telangana Congress is finalising an action plan to embark on Bus yatra with a selected senior leaders. Tentatively, the Congress is planning to launch the yatra from October 15 or third week of this month.

AICC senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior national leaders will attend the yatra. Leaders said that the main objective of the yatra is to reach out to the voters and explain 'six guarantees ' which will be fulfilled if Congress comes to power.

The party's high command is planning to announce the candidates'names by October 20. It is learnt that the central screening committee was consuming more time to announce the list of the candidates due to pressure from Telangana Congress leadership.

The TPCC leadership worried many ticket aspirants will quit the party once the names are announced.