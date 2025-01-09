Cong’s PAC resolves to get aggressive, win majority seats

Hyderabad: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the PCC has resolved to go aggressively in the ensuing local body polls. The party leaders at different levels were asked to ensure winning majority of seats in Gram Panchayats, Mandal and Zilla Parishads. Those who worked hard to win the polls would be given due recognition within the party and prominent positions.

The PAC meeting which was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and presided over by the AICC State in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi threw emphasis on winning the upcoming local body polls. For making this a success, the PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud was asked to constitute committees at different levels including at booth level, mandal, village and block level towards bringing in better coordination. In view of the party’s failure to take forward the message of government’s successful implementation of the scheme amongst the masses, Venugopal advised the State leadership to bring in increased coordination between the government and the party. The State leadership besides revamping the Committee will also be filling the positions within the party and also Corporations of various government departments.

The party’s crucial meeting which continued for over two hours on Wednesday pondered over streamlining the party structure. There was also a proposal to hold ‘Praja Darbar’ in districts by in-charge Ministers on the lines of weekly ‘Meet your Minister’ programme being held at Gandhi Bhavan. It was also resolved to conduct the PAC meeting at least once in a month.

The AICC general secretary also discussed the ongoing campaign of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ and urged the partymen to go aggressively against the BJP, in view of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks against Ambedkar.