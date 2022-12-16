Contest from any seat except Sircilla, BJP MLA challenges KTR

Nalgonda: Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao said Minister KT Rama Rao, who won the 2009 elections from Sircilla with 171 votes, mocks me who had won with 1,500 votes, and claimed that he will show his victory in Charminar also.

He challenged KTR to contest from any other constituency except Siricilla and win the election without using KCR name and photo.

The MLA participated as a guest on the final day of Praja Gosa BJP's assurance, he spoke to the media and in the meeting he mocked KTR, and said that one who sells nuts in the name of trees, is not worthy to be a BJP worker. He made it clear that he will rub his nose to the ground, if it is proved that TRS government has given four double bedroom houses in Nalgonda.

He said that KCR had given 3 thousand double bedroom houses in Siddipet and asked why he has not given them in Nalgonda. He said that the BJP has the strength of 10 crore workers, if TRS has the strength of police and media.

He exuded confidence that the saffron party will bag more than half Assembly seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district. He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has been taking Rs 2.50 lakh salary per month, whereas KCR's family earns Rs 20 lakh salary per month.

He said KCR, who refuses to give two pensions in one house, questioned how four members of the KCR family enjoy power. He said that KCR does not know the time of dawn and dusk and when he will dissolve the Assembly. The corrupt leaders have to land in the jail, he stressed.

Party state secretary Madagoni Srinivas led the Praja gosa Yatra in Nalgonda assembly constituency.