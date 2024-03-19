  • Menu
Contesting Parliament Elections Alone

Nagarkurnool: Constituency in-charge of BSP Yosef said that they will contest from Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency alone in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

A meeting of BSP district chief leaders was held at the district center on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that even if one or two leaders are gone, the party will not suffer any loss and the party's workers are as strong as a mountain.

Local leaders participated in the program.

