Cops crack girl kidnapping case within 12 hours in city

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended a 29-year-old woman kidnapper and rescued a one-year-old girl child within 12 hours.

The arrested woman was identified as Dasari Manjula, a beggar, who resides on the footpath of the bus stand in Kamareddy. The police formed six special teams and apprehended her and rescued the girl near Dabeerpura railway station within 12 hours.

The Kacheguda police received a complaint at 2 am from the grandmother that the girl was kidnapped by an unknown person from the Kacheguda railway station. The police registered a kidnapping case and took up a search operation.

The special teams checked about 60 CCTV footages on the route from Kacheguda station to Dabeerpura station and nabbed the accused.

According to the police, Manjula came to Kacheguda station two months ago and stayed on the footpath along with the complainant's daughter, Mamatha. During this period, Mamata quarrelled with and assaulted her, causing injuries and snatching Rs 1,500 from her.

Keeping the grudge, Manjula, along with her sister’s husband Munna, came to Kacheguda station and kidnapped Mamatha’s daughter, aged one, along with Munna, and went to the Osmania Hospital area in an auto and disappeared from there to Dabeerpura station with an intent to take her to Kamareddy to harm the child to take revenge on Mamatha.