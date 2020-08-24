Corona count surpasses 9,000 mark in Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: The ever rising number of Covid-19 cases across erstwhile Mahbubnagar crossed 9,000 mark on Monday. According to Health authorities from the 5 districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet, every day 10-200 cases are reported and the deadly virus is spreading across the districts.

Earlier on Sunday, as many as 432 Covid positive cases were reported from all the 5 districts of Palamuru region, with this the total count of Covid cases crossed 9000 mark and settled at 9040. Over, as many as 147 people have succumbed to the deadly corona virus from across erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

As per the latest reports on Monday, Wanaparthy witnessed 114 new cases followed by Mahabubnagar 122 cases, Gadwal 100 cases and Narayanpet 3 cases while Nagarkurnool district reported 93 new positive cases.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gadwal district alone reported as many as 180 cases on a single day and this has caused a great concern not only among the health authorities but also people across the district.

"Corona is everywhere now. However, we are doing our best to ensure the infected persons are identified and provided immediate treatment by keeping them into isolation wards.

We are advising the people to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks and regular hand wash to keep away from getting infected. Despite of this, there is a huge spike being seen in the cases," expressed concern, Sudhakar Lal, DMHO of Nagarkurnool district.