Corona update: 116 fresh positive cases in Telangana, total tally touch 2,98,923

Telangana recorded 116 fresh positive cases until 8 om on Sunday pushing the total coronavirus cases tally to 2,98,923 and the death toll remained the same with not a single person dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 2,95,387 with a recovery of 165 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,902 active cases out of which 804 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 20,375 tests were conducted including 8,965 on primary contacts and 2,445 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 116 turned positive and the reports of 276 are awaited. So far, 87,21,026 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 26 from GHMC, 11 each from Medchal Malkajgiri, Rajanna Sircilla, 8 from Karimnagar, 7 from Sangareddy, 5 from Jagtial, 4 each from Adilabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad, 3 each from Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak and Yadadri Bhongir, 2 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Suryapet, zero cases from Jangaon, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Wanaparthy.