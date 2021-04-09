Corona update: 2,478 fresh positive cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Around 2,478 fresh positive cases and five deaths were registered until 8 pm on Thursday taking the total tally to 3,21,182 and the fatalities to 1,746. Meanwhile, the number of recovery cases went up to 3,03,964 with the recovery of 363 persons in a single day. At present, there are 15,472 active cases out of which 9,674 are in home isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 1,01,986 samples were tested of which, the results of 2,478 came positive and the reports of 3,907 are awaited. So far, 1,07,61,939 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 402 from GHMC, 208 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 176 from Nizamabad, 111 from Nirmal, 105 from Jagtial, 98 from Kamareddy, 96 from Mahabubnagar, 88 from Nalgonda, 87 from Karimnagar, 82 from Warangal Urban, 79 from Sangareddy, 72 from Adilabad, 67 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 61 from Rajanna Sircilla, 55 from Vikarabad, 54 each from Siddipet and Khammam, 43 from Nagarkurnool, 39 from Suryapet, 35 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 33 each from Wanaparthy and Medak, 27 from Yadadri Bhongir, 23 from Jangaon, 16 each from Narayanpet and Mahabubabad, 14 from Warangal Rural, 11 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 9 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 4 cases from Mulugu.