Corona update: 997 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 997 new cases and four deaths until 8 pm on Thursday taking a cumulative number of cases to 2,55,663 and the death toll to 1,397. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,222 persons have been recovered from the virus pushing the total count to 2,37,172.

At present, there are 17,094 active cases out of which 14,466 are in home or institutional isolation. Between Thursday and Friday, around 42,163 samples have been tested including 18,551 on primary contacts and 5,059 on secondary contacts. While the results of 997 came positive, the reports of 391 are pending.

The positive cases from the state reported include 169 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 85 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 66 from Rangareddy, 65 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 49 from Karimnagar, 46 from Nalgonda, 44 each from Khammam and Warangal Urban, 30 from Suryapet, 25 from Nagarkurnool, 24 each from Rajanna Sircilla and Sangareddy, 23 from Jagtial, 22 from Kamareddy, 21 each from Peddapalli and Mulugu, 20 from Mahabubabad, 19 from Mancherial, 18 each from Adilabad, Yadadri Bhongir and Mahaboobnagar, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 13 from Nirmal, 12 each from Vikarabad and Warangal Rural, 11 from Jagtial, 10 from Wanaparthy, 6 from Narayanpet and zero cases from Komarambheem Asifabad.