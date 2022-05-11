Couple brutally murdered in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Panic triggered among the villagers of Challapally after a couple were found brutally murdered on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at Challapally villafe in Mnadhani mandal of Peddapalli on Wednesday wee hours. A couple identified as Koththa Sambaiah and Lakshmi were found brutally murdered near their residence. The villagers alert the police.

The cops rushed to the spot and took note of the situation. The police said that some goons might have murdered the couple and have crushed the faces of the couple in order to hide their identification. The coupl dead bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. A Case was registered to nab the culprits at the earliest. An investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, people of Gandikunta Thanda woke up to horrific morning on Tuesday. A barbaric son reportedly thrashed his mother with stick to death. The incident took place at Gandikunta Thanda in Balanagar of Mahabubnagar. The deceased was identified as Kamili (40) and her son is said to be around 20 years. The Police rushed to the spot and shifted Kamili's dead body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered ad an investigation is underway. Family dispute said to be reason behind the brutal murder.

On May 8, in a shocking incident, a woman reportedly hacked her father to death. The incident took place in Kamareddy. The woman identified as Rajeshwari the second daughter of Pochaiah has been forcing him to divide and property and handover to the siblings. Pochaiah has been reluctant in handing over the property to daughters. On the unfortunate day, Rajeshwari put up heated argument with Pochaiah on the same and in fit of rage hit Pochaiah on his head with stick on head. It is said that Pochaiah died on spot wafter he sustained severe injuries on head. Police reached the spot after locals complaint. The deceased was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem and have taken Rajeshwari into the custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.