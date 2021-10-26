Couple ends life in Mahabubnagar
In a shocking incident, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan here at Madhura Nagar in Mahabubnagar town on Tuesday.
The victims were identified as Narasimha Reddy (54) and Latha (48).
The relatives of the couple suspect that they might have committed suicide as they were suffering from prolonged illness.
Mahabubnagar rural SI Ramesh registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were sent for autopsy.
