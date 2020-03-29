COVID-19: Telangana governor Tamilisai donates one month salary to CM relief fund

Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Saturday handed over Rs 3.5 lakh cheque to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, M Jagadeeshwar to tackle COVID-19.

Earlier, she spoke to Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar over the phone and suggested to provide food and shelter for migrant workers in the state. She said that many people are complaining about the situation of workers from other states.

The governor also asked to strengthen the hospitals which were permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct tests for COVID-19. She also interacted with the Red Cross units of 15 districts via video conference and asked the volunteers to take care of at least two poor families during the lockdown.

The governor Tamilisai further said that on her own behalf and also in coordination with Red Cross society Hyderabad branch, she is arranging the supply of essential goods sufficient for 1000 poor families living in slum areas near the Raj Bhavan.