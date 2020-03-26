COVID-19: Telangana govt. to distribute rice to white ration card holders from tomorrow

After the Telangana chief minister KCR announced 12 kg rice per person to the white ration card holders, arrangements were made by the officials to distribute the rice from tomorrow.

As the rice has been transported from the godowns of Food Corporation of India (FCI) to the Civil Supplies Department, the authorities have decided to distribute the rice from tomorrow. They are also making arrangements to ensure that people maintain social distancing during the distribution.

Besides ration shops, the rice is also distributed at the community halls in Hyderabad. Expecting heavy rush, the officials sought the help of the revenue department, GHMC and police help during the rice distribution.

Two community halls for each circle have been identified and the revenue Inspectors and GHMC bill collectors are being deployed for distributing rice.