CPGET result will be release tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) - 2023 for admissions into P.G. courses and 4 five years integrated programmes of Campus, Constituent and Affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru and few more for the academic year 2023-2024 result will be released on Tuesday.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE and Prof. D. Ravinder, Chairman, CPGET 2023 Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University will announce the results at the Telangana State Council for Higher Education(TSCHE), Masab Tank, Hyderabad at 3.30 pm.

According to the officials, entrance tests were conducted in various faculties of Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, Education, etc., which included 45 different subjects and excluding M.C.J. (which being re-conducted). The entrance tests were conducted for nine days, consisting of three sessions per day. A total of 69,377 (Sixty nine thousand three hundred and seventy seven) candidates registered and 60,443 candidates appeared for entrance test.