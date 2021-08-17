CPI (ML) bid to lay siege to Minister's camp office

Khammam: Seeking resolution of long-pending podu land issues, the CPI (ML) leaders and activists organised lay siege of Minister and all MLAs camp offices in all the 10 constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district on Monday. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the MLAs. The police arrested several CPI (ML) leaders and activists.

In Khammam city, police took CPI (ML) leaders and activists into custody, who tried to lay siege to the camp office of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar at VDOs Colony on Monday. The arrested leaders raised anti-government slogans and demanded the government to solve podu land issues.

Party State assistant secretary Potu Ranga Rao demanded the tribal MLAs, who joined the TRS, to quit their posts immediately and to solve the land issues. He alleged that the MLAs were enjoying the power and not taking interest to solve the tribal issues. He appealed the Tribal MLAs to solve podu land issues.

Ranga Rao criticised that KCR was running autocratic and family rule across the State and tribal people were disillusioned under the TRS government.

"Both police and forest officers harassed the tribal people, who are cultivating podu lands in the district for several years. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Tribal MLAs didn't respond on the issues so far," he criticised.

Ranga Rao demanded that the police should withdraw the cases filed on the leaders and activists, who participated in the lay siege programme.