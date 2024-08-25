CPI tells Congress to speed up welfare plans

Warangal : “The Congress government needs to step up its efforts to fulfil the promises it made to the people before the elections to the Assembly,” CPI Telangana State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. Addressing the cadre at the valedictory of the three-day State Meet in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he found fault with the government for dillydallying over implementing the welfare schemes – Rythu Bharosa, issuance of new ration cards, houses to the poor etc.

“It appears that the government is delaying the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, financial assistance to farmers, in the name of rolling out a policy. Understandably, the State has been facing a financial crunch, but the government is bound to fulfil its promises before it faces the ire of the people,” Rao said. He advised the government to introduce the New Record of Rights (RoR) Act after studying the hiccups in the Dharani Portal.

He expressed satisfaction with the implementation of free bus travel for women. “Although the government extended the Aarogyasri coverage to Rs 10 lakh, the private network hospitals not cooperating with the patients due to the pendency of payment from the State,” Rao said.



Rao said that the government also failed to waive off the crop loans completely, citing various reasons, leaving farmers in disarray. The government which estimated Rs 31,000 crore for the crop loan waiver has credited Rs 19,000 crore to the accounts of the farmers.



Commenting on the recent Assembly Session, Rao said it witnessed more allegations and counter-allegations from the ruling and Opposition parties rather than discussing the issues faced by the people.



CPI National Secretaries K Narayana and Syed Azeez Pasha, senior leaders Chada Venkat Reddy, P Padma, Palla Venkat Reddy, Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, Karre Bikshapathi, N Bala Mallesh, ET Narasimha, Kalavena Shankar and Bala Narasimha were among others present.

